I'M A PROUD MĀORI & we're fighting to protect our sovereignty, indigenous rights and cultural identity as Māori people.
Whats happening here in Aotearoa, New Zealand is bigger than what you see on social media.
This is highlighting a core issue that affects the entire world.
COLONISATION is an issue that has negatively impacted millions of indigenous people from many different cultures, countries and races for thousands of years.