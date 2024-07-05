Brighteon Broadcast News, July 5, 2024 – Corporate media gaslights America, claiming Joe Biden is “sharp and focused”

- Joe Biden claims to be a black woman. (0:01)

- Weight loss drug ozempic linked to blinding eye condition. (10:30)

- Potential dangers of injecting with reptilian venom peptides. (14:39)

- Weight loss drugs and their side effects, including blindness and cancer. (19:42)

- Israeli-Hamas conflict and IDF casualties. (38:01)

- Drone technology, drone swarm lights in the sky. (48:02)

- Reaching high school students with Christian teachings through music and presentations. (54:09)

- Christianity and personal testimony of Bradlee Dean. (1:04:06)

- The state of Christianity in America, with a focus on moral compass and teaching. (1:14:27)

- How to resist tyranny and trust in God's victory. (1:20:44)

- God's punishment and the importance of repentance. (1:27:45)

- Prioritizing spiritual values over material wealth. (1:45:25)

