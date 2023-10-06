DONALD J TRUMP FACES 30 DAYS IN JAIL IF HE OFFERS HIS OPINION ON CROOKED FAR-LEFT NEW YORK COURT STAFF

It would appear that the United States of America has officially become the communist shithole of Canada. Opinions about legal proceedings are no longer allowed in the USA, which is why Donald Trump now has a court order and a gag order forbidding him from offering his opinion about the crooked, far left court staff in the far left New York state.

I really did beg you all in the United States not to allow your country to become Canada, but here we are and congratulations you're all fucked.

