Biblical UFO Deceptions - EP 94 - THE CIA AND UFOS - Wednesday April 23, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this episode Dr. John talks about the CIA and the new unclassified documents that were released on April 3, 2025. He will also discuss Genesis 19:1-38 and the parallels the UFO information dump.
2. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/DOC_0005517761.pdf
Zoom Link for Monday and Thursday Bible Study at 6:45pm EST.
Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching on Monday and Thursday nights at 6:45pm EST
Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting
If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:
Contact email: [email protected]
If you would like to donate. Please use this link:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO
You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries
1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84
2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b
Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.
https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/collection/ufos-fact-or-fiction