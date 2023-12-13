Enjoy This Christmas Season - It May Be The Last One In Normal Times

ENJOY THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON, IT MAY BE OUR LAST
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/enjoy-this-christmas-season-it-may
2025 DEPOPULATION NIGHTMARE
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/is-deagels-2025-depopulation-nightmare-unfolding-a-startling-correlation-with-shocking-quadruple-vaccinated-mortality-rates-certainly-suggests-so/
https://wendelllmalone.substack.com/p/is-deagels-2025-depopulation-forecast
GUYANA SAYS OIL PRODUCERS MOVING
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/guyana-says-oil-producers-moving-192420133.html
OBAMA INFLUENCED THE NETFLIX NEW MOVIE
https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/barack-obamas-leave-the-world-behind-role-explained-how-the-former-president-influenced-netflixs-new-movie/ar-AA1lhi6N
CARLSON: KEEP UP TRUMP PROSECUTIONS AND YOU WILL GET VIOLENCE
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/12/11/tucker-carlson-on-trump-prosecutions-youre-going-to-get-violence-if-you-keep-this-sh-t-up/
NEW ARGENTINA PRESIDENT SHAKING THINGS UP
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2023/12/11/javier-milei-takes-office-in-argentina-and-his-first-move-immediately-triggers-the-press-n2167410
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.