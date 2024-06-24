© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 A Ukrainian troop concentration was detected in the settlement of Grigorovka near Chasov Yar.
Based on the movement of AFU soldiers on the outskirts of Grigorovka, reconnaissance from Brigade Sever-V discovered several buildings where the AFU were hiding.
The brigade's artillery received the enemy's location coordinates and accurately struck all the targets.
Via: @Sever_Z