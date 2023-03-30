BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CMD T-80 and T-72 tank groups metropolitan fighting preparation
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 03/30/2023

Russia Ukraine Updates


March 29, 2023


CMD T-80 and T-72 tank groups metropolitan fighting preparation


🎯 Inside the preparation in the back region of the military activity, the servicemen further develop the metropolitan fighting tank abilities. The tank teams work on terminating at focuses while moving a tank in the midst of restricted perceivability under extreme foe capability.


◽️Likewise, the tank groups practice the activities of the help tank, which plays out the fire front of the activities of the leading edge tank and obliteration of recognized capability.


After the preparation, the soldiers are sent into a battle region to play out the expected reason undertakings.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fahry-cmd-t-80-and-t-72-tank-groups-metropolitan-fighting-preparation.html

Keywords
russiawarukrainetanksfightingt-72t-80cmdtank groupsmetropolitanprepartion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy