How to tell the difference between edible chickweed and toxic petty spurge MVI_1898

Here in Perth I have petty spurge –
Euphorbia peplus – coming up with chickweed – Stellaria media – every winter,
and when tangled together, it’s easy to confuse them. I eat the chickweed, and
so run the risk of eating the petty spurge, which I assume is toxic. Here are
some visual differences.