FBI discovers 2,400 more unseen JFK files after Trumps release order - Feb 11, 2025

FBI discovers THOUSANDS more unseen JFK files after Trumps release order.

This video is from Feb 11th, first known on 10th. Just now getting around to finding a better video about it. If there's someone that hasn't heard about this yet. Maybe these were hidden separately for a reason? Still waiting for the these and those files to be shown. Soon. ; ) Cynthia

From 'The Sun' on YT, their description:

The FBI has discovered thousands of new top-secret JFK assassination files after Trump's order bust open all the remaining documents. The 2,400 unseen records contain 14,000 pages of material not known to exist - which could shed new light on the mysterious murder.

More info at Axios:

https://www.axios.com/2025/02/10/trump-jfk-assassination-records









