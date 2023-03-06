BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Songwriter and Actor Erin Jo Harris Details Her Journey From Self-Centered to Sanctified
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
03/06/2023

Erin Jo Harris was born during a snowstorm in Colorado and reborn in Christ 27 years later on a beach in Costa Rica. God transformed Erin Jo from a self-centered lukewarm Christian to a passionate Jesus-follower through Biblical logic, miracles, and extravagant love.  In humbling herself and wholeheartedly seeking Christ - she’s been given major success in her career as a songwriter and actress - proving the potency of God’s grace. Her ministry, Heaven Permaculture, seeks to create holy ecosystems through diverse artworks and reflect God’s true nature to the masses. Erin Jo loves sharing her powerful testimonies of revelation, repentance, and favor to inspire the body of Christ into a more authentic and glorious walk with the living God.



TAKEAWAYS


There are principalities in your city and your family that you can be freed from if you simply change your environment and relocate


No beauty on Earth can compare to the beauty of Heaven 


God gave Erin confirmation that she was fully forgiven and direction on how to use her giftings to reach the lost for Christ


Check out Erin’s book, Towers of Silver: A Sacred Guide to Womanhood, to fully grasp how to live as a bold woman for Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Book the Pop Culture Purge Tour: https://bit.ly/3Slg4fF 

OR text The Word TOUR to the number 55444


🔗 CONNECT WITH ERIN JO HARRIS

Website: https://www.erinjoharris.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ErinJoHarrisArtist/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erinjoharris/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/honeyfire/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE RIGHT VOICES

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3IHC3dk 

Store: https://www.therightvoices.store/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
miraclesbiblejesuschristianityreligionmusiccoloradolukewarmcosta ricatina griffincounter culture momerin jo harrisheaven permaculture
