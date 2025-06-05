BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump, WW3, Free Speech and the Third Temple
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
65 views • 3 months ago

-- Trump and WW3: The Options   1) Trump knew nothing of Ukraine's attack on Russian strategic forces. This means that Trump does not control the Executive Branch. 2) Trump knew of the attack and blessed it.  Both options advance WW3.

 --Free Speech: The Purpose of Free Speech is to Preach the Gospel. The Jews fundamentally oppose "free speech" because they oppose the Gospel: “We gave you strict orders not to teach in this name,” he said. “Yet you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and are determined to make us guilty of this man’s blood.” Acts 5:28

 -- The Third Temple: Jesus Christ Himself is the Third Temple. Christians siding with the Jews are no better than Judas Iscariot.

Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com


Keywords
trumpfree speechthird templeww3
