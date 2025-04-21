Pope Francis Has Died As Conclave Prepares Successor-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 21 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, like sharks smelling blood in the water, the race to replace Pope Francis is on, this is the ‘big show’ in the Holy Roman Empire, and the stakes could not be higher. Out of the dozen or so candidates to replace Pope Francis, we will be focusing on Cardinal Robert Sarah and a ‘person of interest’. All of this is biblical, but only if you spend any time in Revelation 17 and 18 where you will find it all spelled out with precision prophetic accuracy.