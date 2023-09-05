Last Days Survival Beloveds Please Flee Sheep stomped on false tongues/wonders/chaos of Ken Hagin, reptilian Ken Copeland/others mock YAH & HIS SPIRIT Filled children. Most won't repent it's worse now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YAHUSHUA I Plead YOUR SHED BLOOD over this video of the fallen angels with their occult powers in this sickening church service that is mocking YOU. YAHUSHUA I pray in YOUR NAME and know YOU will Avenge this abuse. This is leading the masses to the coming son of satan the antichrist.
this is a mirrored video
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html