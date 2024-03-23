Amir Weitmann, a member of Israels ruling Likud party, threatens Russia on RT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Did Zionists attack Moscow on 22 March 2024? This Zionist threatened Russia: Amir Weitmann, the head of the libertarian caucus in Israel's Likud Party on Russia's state-run RT News network on October 19, 2023.
See Also :
Mossad's ISIS (((Rita Katz))) SITE Intelligence EXPOSED (Retro Vault 2015)
https://www.brighteon.com/43e188d9-e272-448c-b2ca-c1eb86c8f624
ISIS=Israeli Secret Intelligence Service
https://www.brighteon.com/214ecdb4-4840-4f2e-b057-ab1b6c248f72Wounded ISIS fighters being treated in Israeli hospitals. US training them.
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2014/12/wounded-isis-fighters-being-treated-in-israeli-hospitals-us-training-them-2574010.html
For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video: Russian News
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/russian-news/3325/395
"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary)
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum:
https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.
Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.
Mirrored - NancyDrewberry