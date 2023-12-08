Lawyer Robert Barnes says US President Joe Biden “weaponised access to his office” ever since he became a Senator. Mr Barnes sat with Sky News host James Morrow to discuss the circumstances surrounding how the Biden family acquired their income. “What we’re seeing is that Joe Biden ever since he became Senator weaponised access to his office and used his family – his brothers and sisters, and ultimately his son as the intermediary, as the collectors for that amount of money,” he said. “I mean nobody thinks that anybody was buying Hunter Biden’s brilliant legal insights when the Chinese government and the Ukrainian government – Russian oligarchs and all the rest were buying access, now we’re seeing that the money trail does end up in the pockets of Joe Biden directly. “We knew that there was indirect evidence from the way he was able to purchase his home for straight cash on the Delaware beach, other aspects – texts and emails where Hunter references ten per cent for the ‘big guy’ and other shares for the ‘big guy’.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html