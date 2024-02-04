GUTFELD! 02-03-24 [ FULL HD ] BREAKING NEWS TODAY 📆 FEBRUARY 3, 2024

FOUR WORDS: BOYS BATHROOM TAMPON DISPENSER





PICK EET UP BEESH!!! 🧼🤣





It's too bad Greg missed the news cycle on Avraham "Road Rash & Dash" Gil - VfB's got yore SIX, brah!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwV1llPTydo





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8enq52





No description, so archiving choice comments:





"Planes painted like dragons", "why I always wear a hat", "where is Joe Biden, why is he silent"? I laughed through that whole segment. Thanks!!!! Now I have had to go back and add I laughed through several segments. Love this show!





Tyrus is so "Spot On" on the Bud Light douchebaggery!





Taking Statues in BLM demonstrations wasn't a crime that put people in jail...how many of them are serving in jail?





So why wasn't it a hate crime when people destroyed civil war statues?





Don't worry, Governor. I'm sure the shoplifter did his due diligence and calculated his stolen goods' value to make sure it was less than $950 before he left the store. We can still have faith in humanity.





he should of said ' THE DEVIL MADE HIM DO IT '





This is why we need to have the people and citizens of the world start standing up for ourselves and I feel a lot more people are starting to wake up and I think we can actually do something we need the band together though that's the problem that's what they're trying to do to us!





Another fine episode of the Tyrus show! Gutfeld was pretty good too...

Oh yeah, and regarding the point made about boys bathrooms appearances? How many cherry bomb fireworks have been set off in female bathrooms vs the boys facilities?





I love the way Emily gets crazy when she has a comment.





Tyrus and Kat on Gavin Newsom: they each got that narcissist's number.

Such a Gavin. I'm so gonna use and promote that, Tyrus.





Rick: "How can you close me up? On what grounds?"

Captain Newsome: "I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here."

[a croupier hands Newsome a pile of money] "Your winnings, sir."

Captain Newsome: [sotto voce] "Oh, thank you very much." [aloud]





Separation of Church and State. If the State allows satanic religion statues, why doesn't the State allow other religions to do so.

Plus, I don't think anyone who tore down historical statues were prosecuted.





I need to ask a question if the government did NOT put it there then what's it doing in the Iowa State Capitol??????





Its wrong!!!!!

These procecutors dont know their job!!

I would like to know who allowed who ever to put this up in a State Capital??





Bud light never faced consequences for marketing beer to 14 year old girls. Dylan’s audience. They used hate to distract from their crime





goodby Karen and say hello Gavin....





UPDATE: Adult Son of Israeli Diplomat Who Ran Over Florida Police Officer Gets No Jail Time, Moves to Israel





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/adult-son-israeli-diplomat-who-ran-florida-police/