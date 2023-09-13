COVID VAX SIDE EFFECT: GREEN BREAST MILK (NOT FROM COVID)

The TV show The Doctors reported in March 2021, a couple months into the mRNA vaccination program, that some mothers had reported "green" breast milk that was attributed to COVID infection of course. BS.





Turns out it was from the vaccine. What a surprise. In the released Pfizer documents, it was reported that breast milk discoloration was seen in several mothers, and there is an additional systematic review on COVID vaccination in lactating women, and they found that breast milk was changing it to a "blue-green" color.





How can any health regulator see that as a side effect on not immediately yank the vaccine off the market? Anything that changes the color of breast milk, which is then consumed by an infant, is a HORRIFYING side effect and should demand immediate in-depth analysis of the color change and causal mechanism before continued administration. Instead they tell pregnant mothers to get the COVID and flu vaccine at the same time, and to then vaccinate your kid again at 6 months with a COVID vaccine, as well as the rest of the standard injection battery kids are scheduled to ensure.





This is how they've gaslighted us throughout the entire pandemic on vaccine injuries and deaths. Everything caused by the vaccine is just captured under COVID thanks to the fraudulent tests.



