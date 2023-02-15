What Happens When You Boil Water In Ohio- Watch The Water!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heads up for those using bottled water near the Ohio river
FYI Nestle just bought out blue triton water (deer park, Poland springs, pure life, etc)
Speaking of Nestle, who owns the largest share. Vanguard and JP Morgan.
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000007800312000003/x99423.htm
"Do not sign any liability waivers against Norfolk Southern or any other parties responsible for this!
Hearing word of people being pressured to sign".
