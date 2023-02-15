BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happens When You Boil Water In Ohio- Watch The Water!!
Beautifulhorizons2
Beautifulhorizons2
73 followers
2
920 views • 02/15/2023

Heads up for those using bottled water near the Ohio river

FYI Nestle just bought out blue triton water (deer park, Poland springs, pure life, etc)

Speaking of Nestle, who owns the largest share.  Vanguard and JP Morgan. 

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000007800312000003/x99423.htm

"Do not sign any liability waivers against Norfolk Southern or any other parties responsible for this!

Hearing word of people being pressured to sign".

Keywords
toxic chemicalsohiotrain derailmentwatch the waterboiling water in ohio
