⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, (12 Aug 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 August 2023)

▫️On 11 August, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has launched a group strike with long-range air-based precision weapons against a military airfield near Kolomyia in Ivano-Frankovsk region. The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, in the course of conducting offensive operations, assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line.

▫️8 attacks and counterattacks by units of 95th airborne assault, 14th and 32nd mechanised brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Pershotravnyovoye, Sinkovka, and Mankovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 7 attacks by AFU assault groups close to Kleshcheevka, Yakovlevka, Vodyanoye, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 59th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Pervomaiskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviation, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, and units of the Vostok Group of Forces, 2 attacks by AFU assault groups have been repelled near Urozhainoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a results of actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation and artillery, 3 attacks by the 46th AFU Airmobile Brigade have been repelled close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, 3 attacks by assault detachments of 63rd and 66th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been repelled near Sergeevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 126 areas.

▫️In addition, 1 forward command post of the 10th Army Corps of the AFU has been hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Depots of the AFU rocket and artillery weapons and logistics have been destroyed in the districts of Zaporozhye and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Pokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Ulyanovka, Ocherevatoye (Zaporozhye region), Pokrovskoye (Kherson reg), as well as over the waters of the Black Sea.

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,683 UAV, 429 air defence missile systems, 11,249 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,853 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,189 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.