© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(25 July 2023)
▫️AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.
▫️Donetsk direction, actions by the defending units, aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, 8 enemy attacks successfully repelled near Belogorovka (LPR), Zaitsevo, Pervomaiskoye, Maryinka & Kleshcheevka (DPR).
▫️Units of the 28th, 54th mech, 80th AB assault brig of the AFU & the 107th Territorial Def Brig have been eliminated close to Grigorovka & Konstantinovka (DPR).
▫️Ammo depots of enemy 3rd Assault Brig & the 4th Batt of OP Purpose of the Nat Guard of UKR have been destroyed close to Grigorovka & Spornoye (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses up to 280 UKR men, 3 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehic, 8 pickup trucks, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artill syst, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.
▫️Krasny Liman direction, actions of the Tsentr GOF, 4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Nevskoye, Novovodyanoye (LPR) & Torskoye (DPR).
▫️Successful counterattack actions, units of the 15th Motor Rifle Brig under Lt Colonel Builov liberated Sergeevka. Total advance of our troops up to 4 km along the front & up to 2 km deep into the defending enemy troops.
▫️Close to Serebryansky forestry, units 234th AB Assault Regi, commanded by Guards Col Vasilyev, have repelled an enemy attack, inflicted fire damage on AFU units & counterattack actions. Acting competently & coherently, the servicemen rapidly advanced 1.5 km deep into the AFU def.
▫️Activities of 1 UKR sabo & recon group have been suppressed near Terny (DPR).
▫️21st, 63rd & 67th mech brig of AFU & the 5th Brig of OP Purpose of the Nat Guard of UKR have been also hit close to Terny, Torskoye & Yampolovka (DPR).
▫️Ammo depots of the 44th Motorised Infy Brig & the 100th Terril Def Brig of AFU have been destroyed near Torskoye (DPR) & Novolyubovka (LPR).
▫️Enemy losses up to 190 UKR men, 6 arm fight vehic, 5 pickups, 2 D-20 howi, 1 D-30 gun, 2 Gvozdika SP artill syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-bat radar stat.
▫️S Donetsk direction, actions by OP-Tacl & Army aviation, as well as artill of the Vostok GOF, 4 enemy attacks repelled close to Staromayorskoye (DPR).
▫️110th Terril Def Brig manpower & hardware have been hit close to Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Zaporozhye direction, OP-Tactl & Army avi, as well as artill, 33rd & 47th mech brig, the 35th Marine Brig of the AFU, the 108th & 129th terril def brig close to Zeleny Gai, Mirnoye, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka & Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️3 UKR sabot & recon groups, suppressed near Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Ammo & fuel depots of the AFU 33rd Mech Brig & the 15th Brig of OP Purp of the Nat Guard of UKR, destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka & Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Enemy losses up to 140 UKR men, 1 tank, 4 arm fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, UK-manuf FH-70 howitzer, 2 D-20 guns, as well as Giatsint-S howi.
▫️Kupyansk direction, OP-Tact & Army aviation & artill of the Zapad GOF, manpower & hardware of the 14th & 43rd mech brig of the AFU & the 103rd Territorial Def Brig have been hit close to Molchanovo, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye, Kislovka (Kharkov reg) & Stelmakhovka (LPR).
▫️Enemy losses, up to 35 UKR men, 2 arm fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 2 D-20 howi & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stat.
▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses up to 60 UKR men, 10 motor vehic & 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst.
▫️OP-Tacl & Army aviat, Mis Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED neutralised 113 AFU artill unit firing posit, manpower & hardware in 122 areas.
▫️1 temp deploy of foreign merc has been hit near Vyazovok (Cherkasy reg).
▫️Depots of ammo, weap & military hardware, del to UKR from West countries have been destroyed close to Chudnov (Zhitomir reg).
▫️Command posts of 42nd & 63rd mech brig & the AFU 35th Marine Brig were hit close to Pervomayskoye & Torskoye (DPR).
-AD facil destroyed a UKR AF Mi-24 helicopter close, Novodarovka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️10 HIMARS multi-launch rocket syst projectiles have been intercepted.
▫️22 UKR UAV have been intercepted, Lisichansk, Popasnaya (LPR), Petrovskoye, Lozovoye (DPR), Energodar, Zeleny Gai, Balochki & Sladkaia Balka (Zaporozhye reg).
📊Total, 457 airplanes, 244 helic, 5,258 UAV, 426 air def misl syst, 10,889 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,139 fight vehic equip w/ MLRS, 5,604 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,888 SM motor vehic, destroyed during the SMO.