Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 July 2023)

▫️AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.

▫️Donetsk direction, actions by the defending units, aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, 8 enemy attacks successfully repelled near Belogorovka (LPR), Zaitsevo, Pervomaiskoye, Maryinka & Kleshcheevka (DPR).

▫️Units of the 28th, 54th mech, 80th AB assault brig of the AFU & the 107th Territorial Def Brig have been eliminated close to Grigorovka & Konstantinovka (DPR).

▫️Ammo depots of enemy 3rd Assault Brig & the 4th Batt of OP Purpose of the Nat Guard of UKR have been destroyed close to Grigorovka & Spornoye (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses up to 280 UKR men, 3 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehic, 8 pickup trucks, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artill syst, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️Krasny Liman direction, actions of the Tsentr GOF, 4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Nevskoye, Novovodyanoye (LPR) & Torskoye (DPR).

▫️Successful counterattack actions, units of the 15th Motor Rifle Brig under Lt Colonel Builov liberated Sergeevka. Total advance of our troops up to 4 km along the front & up to 2 km deep into the defending enemy troops.

▫️Close to Serebryansky forestry, units 234th AB Assault Regi, commanded by Guards Col Vasilyev, have repelled an enemy attack, inflicted fire damage on AFU units & counterattack actions. Acting competently & coherently, the servicemen rapidly advanced 1.5 km deep into the AFU def.

▫️Activities of 1 UKR sabo & recon group have been suppressed near Terny (DPR).

▫️21st, 63rd & 67th mech brig of AFU & the 5th Brig of OP Purpose of the Nat Guard of UKR have been also hit close to Terny, Torskoye & Yampolovka (DPR).

▫️Ammo depots of the 44th Motorised Infy Brig & the 100th Terril Def Brig of AFU have been destroyed near Torskoye (DPR) & Novolyubovka (LPR).

▫️Enemy losses up to 190 UKR men, 6 arm fight vehic, 5 pickups, 2 D-20 howi, 1 D-30 gun, 2 Gvozdika SP artill syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-bat radar stat.

▫️S Donetsk direction, actions by OP-Tacl & Army aviation, as well as artill of the Vostok GOF, 4 enemy attacks repelled close to Staromayorskoye (DPR).

▫️110th Terril Def Brig manpower & hardware have been hit close to Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Zaporozhye direction, OP-Tactl & Army avi, as well as artill, 33rd & 47th mech brig, the 35th Marine Brig of the AFU, the 108th & 129th terril def brig close to Zeleny Gai, Mirnoye, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka & Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).



▫️3 UKR sabot & recon groups, suppressed near Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Ammo & fuel depots of the AFU 33rd Mech Brig & the 15th Brig of OP Purp of the Nat Guard of UKR, destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka & Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses up to 140 UKR men, 1 tank, 4 arm fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, UK-manuf FH-70 howitzer, 2 D-20 guns, as well as Giatsint-S howi.

▫️Kupyansk direction, OP-Tact & Army aviation & artill of the Zapad GOF, manpower & hardware of the 14th & 43rd mech brig of the AFU & the 103rd Territorial Def Brig have been hit close to Molchanovo, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye, Kislovka (Kharkov reg) & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

▫️Enemy losses, up to 35 UKR men, 2 arm fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 2 D-20 howi & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stat.

▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses up to 60 UKR men, 10 motor vehic & 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst.

▫️OP-Tacl & Army aviat, Mis Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED neutralised 113 AFU artill unit firing posit, manpower & hardware in 122 areas.

▫️1 temp deploy of foreign merc has been hit near Vyazovok (Cherkasy reg).

▫️Depots of ammo, weap & military hardware, del to UKR from West countries have been destroyed close to Chudnov (Zhitomir reg).

▫️Command posts of 42nd & 63rd mech brig & the AFU 35th Marine Brig were hit close to Pervomayskoye & Torskoye (DPR).

-AD facil destroyed a UKR AF Mi-24 helicopter close, Novodarovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️10 HIMARS multi-launch rocket syst projectiles have been intercepted.

▫️22 UKR UAV have been intercepted, Lisichansk, Popasnaya (LPR), Petrovskoye, Lozovoye (DPR), Energodar, Zeleny Gai, Balochki & Sladkaia Balka (Zaporozhye reg).

📊Total, 457 airplanes, 244 helic, 5,258 UAV, 426 air def misl syst, 10,889 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,139 fight vehic equip w/ MLRS, 5,604 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,888 SM motor vehic, destroyed during the SMO.