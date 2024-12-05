BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Noah: The 1st Rain is the Latter Rain. Tampa Flood Prophecy & Death. Michael Bloomberg, St Pete
28 views • 6 months ago

Hebrews 11:7 By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.


Matthew 24:37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.


1 Peter 3:20 Which sometime were disobedient, when once the longsuffering of God waited in the days of Noah, while the ark was a preparing, wherein few, that is, eight souls were saved by water.


2 Peter 2:5 And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly;


Genesis 6:7-14


7 And the Lord said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them.


8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.


9 These are the generations of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God.


10 And Noah begat three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth.


11 The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.


12 And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.


13 And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.


14 Make thee an ark of gopher wood; rooms shalt thou make in the ark, and shalt pitch it within and without with pitch.


#Noah

#LatterRain

#Tampa

#Flood

#Rain

#Tsunami

#ClimateChange

#StPetersburg

#Clearwater

#Largo

#Seminole

#Sarasota

#Bradenton

#PalmHarbor

#DavisIsland

#NewTampa

#WesleyChapel

#Brandon

#RiverView

#Flood

#Flooding

#FlashFlood


#DavidHouse

#SavingHealthMinistries

#PropheticDream

#PropheticWord

#WatchMen


Darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

days of noahseventh day adventistprophetic dreamprophetic wordsda churchlatter rainvisions and dreamstsunami prophecynoah found gracenoah and the arksaving health ministriesdavid housedark day prophecydark daynoah the floodthe first raintampa prophecyrightousness by faithpreacher of rightousnessthe flood and the rainbownoah and the rainbow8 souls saved in the ark8 people saved in the arkantediluviansthe book of noah
