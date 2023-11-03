Irrational Reality and Cognitive Distortions – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 86: The surreal intense and irrational reality of a dream has come home to roost. The reality and the disturbing, displaced, dreamlike state have blended together to a point for some they will never reach a cognitive state again!
New
24/7 streaming of all
shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/