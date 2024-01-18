ANTARCTICA - A HUGE TREASURE TROVE UNEARTHED!

XandrewX
Jan 16, 2024
Google Earth Pro 2024 Updated Hi RES Quantum 4k Imagery!!!
6th Legion Bull~ 75° 7'11.03"S 112°43'48.37"W
" VI " Formation ~ 74°13'9.09"S 22°55'32.25"W
" Q P V " Message~ 74°13'6.07"S 22°55'25.50"W { Created 2/6/2012! }
" O Y I " Message~ 75° 7'36.30"S 112°46'36.55"W
Millennium Falcon Iceberg Base ~ 67°23'16.24"S 69° 4'26.89"W { 1/30/2013 }
Steps into Cave~ 75° 7'32.12"S 112°48'54.28"W
Frozen Shark?~ 75° 6'2.30"S 112°41'8.74"W
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kXfHRPES62GC/
