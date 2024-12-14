Busker Mike VII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We often find Mike playing in the prime location in front of the old Melbourne Post Office in Bourke Street. Most of those stopping to listen sit on the building's steps and take it all in. Mike's fingers dance over the strings of his electric guitar and create music magic, a special treat for all who chance to see it. This video is longer to fit in two extra brackets. Enjoy.