HEALTHY HEART ATTACKS? Can you unsolve this mystery?

I still can't figure this out. Maybe you can help? I wonder what he could've done to cause his heart attack?

I emailed the story chick to help figure things out.

Apparently it's a trend. I wonder why.

Source

https://www.today.com/health/causes-heart-attack-young-person-rcna144529

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

