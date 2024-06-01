HEALTHY HEART ATTACKS? Can you unsolve this mystery?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I still can't figure this out. Maybe you can help? I wonder what he could've done to cause his heart attack?
I emailed the story chick to help figure things out.
Apparently it's a trend. I wonder why.
Source
https://www.today.com/health/causes-heart-attack-young-person-rcna144529
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report