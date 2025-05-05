BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Killing me softly with big pharma drugs ~ Feeding you a little Arsenic ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
20 followers
1
40 views • 4 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how Robert Kennedy junior is indeed making a killing with the make America health again movement. We will talk about how FDA (Regulators) are demanding real double blind placebo trials on all vaccines, and we will also talk about how the so called clinical trials of the covid 19 vaccine under EUA are making people more sick, and or killing people. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 422: making a killing.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 422: Making A Killing

  https://rumble.com/v6stsnf-episode-422-making-a-killing.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Follow the Silenced

  + https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html

  + https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Bob Lighthizer: Why Trump's Tariffs are the Only Way to Save the Middle Class (Tucker Carlson Show)

  https://rumble.com/v6qwj36-bob-lighthizer-why-trumps-tariffs-are-the-only-way-to-save-the-middle-class.html


Keywords
cancervaccinescensorshipfdacdcautismdoublewhosocialheartdisinformationmandatesattackscausemisinformationdistance19blindplacebodemandscovidmyocarditis
