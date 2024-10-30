© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Doctrine of "Jew"
40 views • 7 months ago
All the Prophets worshipped Jesus Christ.
“No man has seen the Father,” Jesus Christ said (John 14:7-11, John 6:46), yet the Patriarchs and Prophets saw and spoke with the Lord — the Lord Jesus Christ pre-Incarnation — for He existed before the world was formed (Hebrews 1:2, Micah 5:2, John 1:2). Moses himself spoke with the Lord face to face as a man speaks with a friend (Exodus 33:11) — that was Jesus the Christ.
Judaism is twisted departure from the Law and the Prophets. It is the Jews who killed the Prophets and the Righteous One (Acts 7:52, 1 Thes 2:15). Jesus Christ said very clearly that if the Jews had believed in Moses, they would have believed in Him . As it were, said Jesus Christ, Moses will be the accuser of the Jews on the Judgment Day. (John 5:45-46).
The Jews emphatically renounced Jesus Christ as their King: “We have no king but Caesar!” they roared in the face of Pontius Pilate, demanding the death of of Christ and the release of a murderer. (John 19:15)
The destiny of the Jews is Luke 19:27:
“ But as for these enemies of mine who did not want me to reign over them, bring them here and slaughter them in my presence.”
Men who support the Jews raise their hands to share in their evil doing (2 John 1:10-11). Jews are not blessed of God, they are blessed by the “ruler of the world” (John 14:30); they are blessed by their father, the devil (John 8:44), Jews are the corporate body of Satan (Rev 3:9, Rev 2:9), Jews have worldly power and wealth because their Father the devil has the power to give all things to them (Matthew 4:9). (1 John 5:19)
Jews are not the sons of Israel. The name “Jew” is left as a curse word for his chosen ones which are called Christian (Isaiah 65:15, Acts 11:26). Many peoples have converted to Judaism (Esther 8:17) and when they converted they become twice the sons of hell ( Matthew 23:15) as the Pharisees who are the very brood of vipers (Matthew 23:31-33) — the seed of the serpent (Genesis 3:15).
Judaism rejects Jesus Christ as the Messiah, and as such is perfectly antichrist (1 John 2:22, 1 John 4:3).
This is the Christian doctrine of the Jew.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com
