BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza Children Mark Themselves For Identification In Case Of Gruesome Death Amid War
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
321 views • 10/22/2023

Amid the relentless Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, children are resorting to a haunting measure to ensure they can be identified if they are harmed in Israeli attacks. They’re writing their names on their bodies. This is a growing practice, especially when Palestinian civilians who are injured or killed arrive at Gaza’s hospitals.

According to media reports, the practice began during the war, but it became more common when many bodies couldn’t be recognised because of their severe injuries. Some were terribly mutilated or even decapitated. A heartbreaking instance is the nearly 800 Palestinians who lost their lives at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17.


Inside Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical centre in Gaza,  a group of children from the Abu Sab’h family could be seen  writing their names on different parts of their bodies. They do this grim precaution with the hope that it will help them receive proper burials if they become victims of Israeli airstrikes.

https://humnews.pk/world/watch-gaza-children-mark-themselves-for-identification-in-case-of-gruesome-death-amid-war/


Keywords
palestinewargenocideidentificationgaza childrenmark themselvesgruesome death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy