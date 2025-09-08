BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UKR forces carried out another strike on DPR territory, using drones against a residential building in Makeevka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 week ago

Ukrainian forces carried out another strike on Donetsk People’s Republic territory, using drones against a residential building in Makeevka. The attack caused a fire, and according to emergency services, there are casualties.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, with more injured reported. Local authorities note that air defenses intercepted several drones over Donetsk, though some managed to reach civilian areas.

Adding: 

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi is expected to meet IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo later this week to finalize a new "cooperation agreement."

According to some reports, the draft agreement requires Iran to disclose the status of recently bombed nuclear facilities and reveal the locations of enriched uranium.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has not confirmed the meeting, while parliament has reacted with anger over the terms.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy