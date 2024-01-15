Excavator Busts Open Rock, Then Miner Discovers Something Extremely Shocking!

Incredible Stories





Shawn Funk was a miner with more than a decade of experience. He loved working in nature and enjoyed his current position. He was using an excavator to clear a top layer of rocks and soil for the mine to get to the formation underneath and mine it. It was a normal day until he found some strange-looking rocks. When he hit a large rock he knew that he had found something unique. He just didn’t know what it was. He had to preserve it and get it free. The excavator burst open a rock and then the miner discovered something extremely shocking!





