Gaza: BLINDING explosion as IDF hits UNRWA clinic west of Gaza City - last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLINDING explosion as IDF hits UNRWA clinic west of Gaza City – Quds News
Drone engine can be heard overhead, seconds before the clinic is FLATTENED
Meanwhile, Israel reportedly plotting full-on occupation of the strip.
(The 'Deceivers' are planning full takeover, stealing Gaza and West Bank. As Trump does nothing, but MIGA with them. He owes them.... they own him! He wants his hotel there. $$$ Cynthia)