Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - FULL VIDEO. 6-6-23
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
3 views • 06/12/2023

Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.




Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.




Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.




https://amps.redunion.com.au/




Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/




FULL VIDEO.


MC Graham Hood, Dr Chris Neil, Dr Melissa McCann, Tyson Illingworth, Dr Aseem Malhotra, Kasia Worland, Dr Luke McLindon, Senator Gerard Rennick.



australiaqueenslandampsgold coastaustralian medical professionals societynational tour
