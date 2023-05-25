WEF Partners With Obama To Activate Secret Gov’t Censorship Executive Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum has partnered with Barack Hussien Obama to activate a full-blown emergency government censorship executive order to regain control of the narrative in the run-up to the 2024 election.
News the WEF is partnering with Obama to censor Americans raises all sorts of questions, including who is really running the US government? Because it surely isn’t Biden, who has spent most of the last few months getting lost on stage.
So it should come as no surprise that the WEF are penetrating the US through Obama, who boasted that he was serving his third term as president when Biden was elected.
Mirrored - The People's Voice