Reincarnation | John Barnwell (TPC #1,773)
27 views • 2 months ago

John Barnwell — Verticordia Press

Book List


Further Reading, all titles available on Amazon:

Available from Amazon in other countries too.

Series: The Arcana of the Grail Mysteries of Rudolf Steiner

by John Barnwell, Verticordia Press, Orion MI


The Arcana of the Grail Angel: The Spiritual Science of the Holy Blood and of the Holy Grail, by John Barnwell (1999; 2nd Edition 2024) A study, developed out of the work of Rudolf Steiner, of the underground streams of Esoteric Christianity which flowed from the Brotherhood of the Holy Grail to the Order of the Knights Templars, and the true Rosicrucian Order.

Available on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CWZ3KRYQ/


The Arcana of Light on the Path: The Star Wisdom of the Tarot and Light on the Path, by John Barnwell (2004; 2nd Edition 2024) A meditative guidebook for exploring the esoteric cosmology shared by the 22 Major Arcana of the Tarot and “Light on the Path” the self-initiation manual written down by Mabel Collins.

Available on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D38KCB61/


The Arcana of the Holy Grail: Selected Lectures by Rudolf Steiner, Vol. I. Translated and Edited with Notes by John Barnwell (2024)

Available on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQ59RBST/


The Arcana of Rosicrucian-Theosophy: Selected Lectures by Rudolf Steiner, Vol. II. Translated and Edited with Notes by John Barnwell (2025)

Available on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DSKDL78W/


Other Titles Available by John Barnwell, Verticordia Press, Orion MI


Hidden Traditions and the Comte de St. Germain, by by Isabel Cooper-Oakley, Two Volumes in One: With Additional Commentary on Rosicrucian Initiation and the Philosopher’s Stone by Rudolf Steiner, Translated and Edited with Notes by John Barnwell (2025)

Available on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DW9G7N1Y/


Magical Idealism: A Novalis Collection Friedrich von Hardenberg in Translation, by Various Authors, John Barnwell, Editor (2025)

Available on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F29QXFVH/



Magical Individuality: Selected Lectures by Rudolf Steiner — Phinehas — Elijah — John the Baptist — Raphael — Novalis, Translated and Edited with Notes by John Barnwell (2025)

Available on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F5NP8WP9/


The East in the Light of the West: The Children of Lucifer and the Brothers of Christ

Selected Lectures by Rudolf Steiner: The Mysteries of Dionysus and the I-Forces

The Entry of the Christ-Impulse into Human Evolution, Translated and Edited with Notes by John Barnwell (2025)

Available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FBL8B9YP/





tpc, tommys podcast, tpc podcast
