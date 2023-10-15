Pastor John Hagee - The King of the North

Pastor John Hagee





Oct 12, 2023





Pastor John Hagee says that while the name Russia doesn’t appear in Scripture, the geographic location is given in the Bible with pinpoint accuracy. In this powerful teaching on the King of the North (which represents Russia), Pastor quickly unveils hours of deep research on Biblical prophecy, explaining in great detail why the Gog-Magog War has already begun. This sermon walks us through history, explains the geographic significance and maps out God’s plan for each of us as recorded more than 3,000 years ago in his Holy Word. How does this affect you? How does it affect Israel? Get your note-taking materials out. This sermon is drenched in historic and prophetic data, without a doubt demonstrating how the world stage is being set for the appearance of King Jesus…and of his Kingdom, there shall be no end.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRvX_0I9lbw