U.S. Harvesting CHILDRENS Organs In Ukraine. Why Western FASCIST Mercenaries Fight For Ukraine - John Mark Dougan, Masha, and Mike Jones - ENG Russian TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Harvesting CHILDRENS Organs In Ukraine. Why Western FASCIST Mercenaries Fight For Ukraine
John Mark Dougan is on YouTube. An American living in Moscow.
Mikes Telegram:
John Mark Dougan's Telegram:
His YT info description is below. This video was not from his channel.:
Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making the interviews that he does.
💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n
Youtube: / johnmarkdougan-ba...
WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175
Make sure you subscribe to my channel!