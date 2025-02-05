TV STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER

Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World Reveals She Has Early Stage Breast Cancer at 43

The actress shared the health update on the latest episode of 'Pod Meets World' on Monday, Aug. 19

https://peopleDOTcom/danielle-fishel-reveals-she-has-early-stage-breast-cancer-8697242

###

Rider Strong Says He and His 'Boy Meets World' Castmates Are 'Closer Than Ever' and 'Like Family'





The star, who recently made his music video directorial debut, opens up about his time playing Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World





By Jen Juneau

Published on July 23, 2021 01:30PM EDT





Cast of Boy Meets World in 1998. Photo: Walt Disney Television via Getty

Rider Strong is grateful to be "closer than ever" with his former Boy Meets World (and Girl Meets World!) castmates today.





Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of his music video directorial debut for Typhoon's "We're in It," out now, the 41-year-old writer, filmmaker and actor said he was able to to see costars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Trina McGee last month, after they'd all "finally" gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.





https://peopleDOTcom/tv/rider-strong-boy-meets-world-castmates-closer-than-ever-like-family-exclusive/