How To Back Up A Linux Server

As public cloud infrastructures have expanded, Linux has gained significance as the most compatible open-sourced operating system that maximizes the benefits of the cloud by extending its capabilities.
Because Linux servers are renowned for offering top-notch security, many developers utilize them to maintain backups of their websites. These servers are chosen for their advantages in terms of reliability, security, and flexibility, just like traditional open-sourced Linux systems.