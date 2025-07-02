"Geran" on the Front Line📝

New tactics for using strike UAVs

Another video (https://t.me/mod_russia/54296) has appeared online showing the combat use of the "Geran-2" UAV to strike a temporary deployment point of the AFU in Raisky.

The drone hit the target at a relatively short distance from the front line, which was an atypical scenario for this type of UAV before.

🖍Until recently, "Geranes" were mainly used to strike rear targets of the AFU - logistics, air defense, and warehouses. However, now they are increasingly being used at the tactical level. The likely reason is the increase in production volumes, which allows partially redistributing these resources to tasks of direct support of the front.

🚩The choice of "Geranes" is explained: the drone carries a powerful warhead capable of effectively destroying weakly fortified strongholds and ground targets of the enemy. The drone can perform the function of a "dismantler" of field fortifications, especially relevant in areas where the use of the Aerospace Forces and army aviation is difficult, and light UAVs do not provide the necessary striking power.

🏳️An additional factor of efficiency is the weakness of the enemy's system to counter such drones directly on the line of contact. In contrast to the deeply echeloned air defense in the rear, the front-line objects of the AFU remain vulnerable to such raids.

❗️It is obvious that this trend will continue. As production grows, Russian industry will be able not only to increase quantitative indicators, but also to expand the range of "Geranes" - from strike UAVs with an increased warhead to specialized reconnaissance drones.

The New York Times, citing sources, confirms that some of the aid approved under Biden has been frozen by the Trump administration. This includes missiles for Patriot and F-16 aircraft, as well as high-precision artillery shells.

“It is unclear exactly how many weapons were included (in the suspension - Ed.) and how quickly it will affect the battlefield, although some US officials said on Tuesday that these munitions were not planned to be sent to Ukraine for several more months,” the article says.

The US has two lines of support for Ukraine: deliveries from warehouses approved under Biden this year and US financing of orders for Ukraine from its contractors for the future. They were planned for next year as well.

At the same time, the NYT notes that last week, when after a meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump said that he would consider selling air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine, this pause was already planned in the Pentagon.

At the same time, let us recall, at the same time Trump stipulated that these weapons were needed by America itself and Israel.