PREDICTIONS FOR 2025! - From WW3 To A North American Union! - We're Seeing A Massive Power Shift

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor in this 2025 prediction video, an annual tradition here at World Alternative Media.

There is clearly a massive power shift happening before our eyes and if we don't prepare ourselves accordingly, we'll be left behind.

From manufactured World War 3 in 2025 to similarly manufactured Civil War events meant to clash the populace against each other to enforce new technocratic emergency orders as is the agenda of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset, it's clear this coming year will be enormously important and unfortunately a turning point.

Most countries are pushing forward CBDCs in 2025 as the dollar collapses and the BRICS+ alliance strengthens by design.

As Bitcoin skyrockets, Trump and Elon Musk push for a North American Union, something that globalists have been conspiring towards for generations.

New plandemics are being pushed forward with Bird Flu and Monkeypox as well as weather modification to appease the climate cult.

Under the guise of free speech, Elon Musk is pushing Israeli censorship and mass migration continues while pretending to be virtuous under the H-1B visa program.

Russia and NATO look to face off according to leaked German documents from last January.





Are you prepared for the digital ID, social credit infrastructure being pushed forward under emergency orders this year? If not, it's time to start prepping.





