About 5 shots were fired near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
RIA Novosti corresponder said that there was a command from "Wagner" everyone to disperse.
At the end of the video 00:25 are "Wagner" in the complex called "Bagdad"
Cynthia, those 5 shots fired are shown on the next posted video.
Another report,
At least five shots were fired at the headquarters of the Rostov-on-Don Southern Military District - RIAN