More Tigers - But they are with Animals in this GAZA ZOO that are Starving to Death as the People are too😭
Published 2 months ago

Here's an article:  https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2024/1/4/photos-hunger-hits-displaced-palestinians-and-animals-in-gaza-zoo?traffic_source=rss

‘Living among the animals is more merciful than what we get from the warplanes in the sky.’

This is an AJ+ video from YouTube.

Animals in this Gaza Zoo are also starving to death

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xuj6J7FLcic&ab_channel=AJ%2B

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

