Session 4 Free Biofield Clearing sound healing session Mars/Venus 5th for balance and creativity

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 4. In this session I use both the Mars and the Venus tuning forks which together create a 5th interval. Among other things, this interval helps to balance the left and right brain activities and open us up to creativity. This session focuses on putting energy into key acupuncture points and removing blockages over those points. For more information see our blog post https://thelivingarts.xyz/biofield-clearing-with-tuning-forks-session-4.

As I am using my weighted forks for this tuning, it is important to note that the frequencies can still be effective even though you cannot hear them. However, I added Mars/Venus tones as I believe that most would like to hear the tones.

The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.

Time Codes:

0:00 Intro

0:06 Opening Earth Star

0:57 Opening Sun Star

2:29 Governing Vessel 24.5 Third Eye/Yintang

6:51 Conception Vessel 14 Great Tower

9:48 Pericardium 6 Inner Pass Right

11:54 Pericardium 6 Inner Pass Left

14:15 Heart 7 Spirit Gate Left

17:04 Heart 7 Spirit Gate Right

19:44 Governing Vessel 16 Wind Palace

22:31 Triple Burner 5 Outer Pass Left

24:32 Triple Burner 5 Outer Pass Right

26:28 Bladder 27-34 Sacrum

29:00 Wrapping Up

29:17 End