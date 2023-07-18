BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SD Farmer Jared Bossly: Warning Iowa Landowners about Carbon Capture Land Grab
171 views • 07/18/2023

South Dakota farmer Jared Bossly traveled to Iowa for a rally exposing land grab schemes behind carbon capture pipelines proposed throughout Great Plains farmland. His property was surveyed in May by a pipeline company, without his permission but with approval from a local judge and protection by local law enforcement. In this interview he tells The New American about his experience and what Americans must do to protect their private property from government-sanctioned confiscation.

Keywords
co2carbon capturecarbon pipelinewar on farmers
