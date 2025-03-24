Three Senate Democrats Are Retiring and All Three Seats Can Flip Republican

Three long-serving Democratic incumbents have announced that their current term will be their last, raising questions about the potential outcome of the 2026 midterm elections.

Since President Donald Trump and the Republicans took a trifecta in Washington in November, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) have announced their retirements. Each seat lies in states decided by less than five points in 2024, making them ripe for either party to take.

Some see the retirement of these Democrats as a sign that Republicans are primed to increase their current 53-seat majority in the Senate.

