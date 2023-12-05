BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exopolitics Today: Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla Dec 2, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 12/05/2023

Michael Salla


Dec 2, 2023


Week in Review Topics

Battle over the fate of the UAP Disclosure Act began on Nov 27

Interview with John DeSouza on links between Ukraine, Israel-Palestine and False flag alien invasion

Ancient Akkadian test, the Atra Hasis, reveals agenda of Prince Ea

Star Nations News revals ET activities in our solar system

Effort to remove Eminent Domain from UAP Disclosure Act will strengthen hand of aerospace corporations

Retired Rear Admiral speaks out on the need for UFO transparency

Britain’s Daily Mail reveals role of CIA in tracking UFOs and crash retrieval operations

Tucker Carlson speaks with Tim Burchett on who’s behind the effort to shut down the UAP Disclosure Act

Michael Salla interviewed on Redacted about UAP Disclosure Act

The Hill publishes article calling out four Republicans opposing UAP Disclosure Act

Interview with Devara Thunderbeat about ET contact and sound and Earth activations

Passing of Henry Kissinger will have a big impact on disclosing the truth about UFOs and extraterrestrial visitation

Clarification by UAP Caucus on the 25-year rule for declassification in the UAP Disclosure Act

Press Conference on passing the UAP Disclosure Act and opposition to its enactment

Russel Brand exposes travesty of turning over crashed UFO artifacts to corporations that seek to profit from it

Visit and interviews featuring David Adair’s encounter with the engine of an ancient extraterrestrial spacecraft

Current State of Play of UAP Disclosure Act

Nov 25 Webinar on the Exopolitical State of the Planet now on Vimeo


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gvwf6DXA-9I

Keywords
ufociatucker carlsonisraelpalestineetukrainehenry kissingerengineweek in reviewactivationstrackingexopoliticseminent domainjohn desouzamichael sallaprince eatim burchettdavid adairfalse flag alien invasioncrash retrievaluap disclosure actdevara thunderbeatatra hasiscorporate profit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy