🔥 WATCH FIRE IGNITING AT NETANYAHU'S RESIDENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Flame rage as flares are chucked by unknown people at Israeli PM home in Caesarea, landing right in his yard.
Israeli intelligence investigating incident described as "serious escalation", Justice Minister Levin claims linked to "violent coup attempt to overthrow government" and assassinate Bibi.
First hit by Hezbollah, now possibly by own citizens - pretty shitty security for a such a high-profile war criminal!
UPDATE: 3 people detained in connection to incident.
Source @Intel Republic
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/