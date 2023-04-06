The Power of Dandelions

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Danu's Irish Herb Garden

Apr 2, 2023

Dandelion is one of the most altruistic plants and is much needed by all of us. See below how to use Dandelion. If you would like to make your own tincture here are the steps to follow. 1) Harvest the plant - never taking more than 5-10%. Chop the plant as finely as you can to ensure there is maximum surface area for extraction. 2) Place the chopped herb (which could be flowers, leaves, seeds, roots or bark) into a clean jam jar and cover with alcohol such as vodka. Make sure it is 40% proof (for Europe) or 80 - 100% proof in US. Give it a stir to remove any bubbles. 3) Keep the tincture for 6 weeks minimum and then strain out the plant material. Place the tincture into a brown bottle or into a bottle with a brown paper around it. That is it!! Use when needed - approximately 1/2 to 1 Tsp per dose.