Move out of Los Angeles + Blue States; Mansion Tax + Rapid Wealth Theft are Coming. SAVE YOUR $$

Los Angeles is imposing a mansion tax, for a property selling about $5 million. That number will rise incredibly fast with expansionary monetary policy that the federal reserve will soon enact, raising the number of properties that qualify by substantial margins. The left will continue to steal from the earners of society, to fund their socially regressive programs and policies. Remember that blue states, and specifically Los Angeles and San Francisco, had an eviction moratoriums for years during the pandemic and after.#mansiontax #losangeles #bluestate #democrats #wealth





