Congressman George Santos will be forever remembered as the first member of Congress to look into the persecution of Miles Guo, the leader and founder of the social movement that takes down the CCP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gi6w69558
"Everyone should try to fight for #FreeMilesGuo." Patriot @ryanmatta from #LFATV has the story. Congressman George Santos @Santos4Congress will be forever remembered as the 1st member of Congress to look into the persecution of Miles Guo, the leader and founder of the social movement that takes down the Chinese Communist Party! #Freemilesguo #takedowntheCCP
Please follow @ryanmatta on gettr!